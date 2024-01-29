Poll shows Czechs doesn`t wish to abandon crown for euro

(MENAFN) A recent poll conducted by the Median agency for Czech Radio has revealed that a majority of Czechs harbor skepticism about transitioning from the national currency, the Czech crown, to the euro. The survey, encompassing over 1,000 respondents, indicated that 68 percent view the shift to the single European currency as a disadvantage, citing concerns about potential inflationary risks and a perceived lack of benefits for the country. While 21 percent expressed a positive outlook on adopting the euro, 11 percent remained ambivalent.



The commitment to eventually embrace the euro was a crucial condition for the Czech Republic's accession to the European Union in 2004. However, after nearly two decades, the nation appears distant from fulfilling this obligation. Ivan Cuker, one of the survey's authors, attributed public skepticism to apprehensions about possible price increases once the euro becomes the official currency.



Interestingly, students emerged as a group more inclined towards favoring the euro, with 45 percent expressing a belief in its benefits. The divergence in opinions highlights a generational gap in perceptions regarding the advantages and drawbacks of currency transition.



Economists and experts on the matter vary in their assessments, with some likening the Czech Republic's European Union membership without euro adoption to a "scantily clad princess." On the other hand, there is acknowledgment of inflationary risks, leading to support for the idea of conducting a referendum on the issue. Dominik Stroukal, an economist at Metropolitan University, described the current state of the Eurozone as "non-optimal" and emphasized that retaining the Czech Republic's independent monetary policy, which is currently effective, makes sense in the present circumstances. As the debate continues, the Czech public's apprehensions and diverse perspectives contribute to the ongoing deliberations about the country's future in the Eurozone.





MENAFN29012024000045015687ID1107779736