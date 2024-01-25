American air carrier detects loose bolts on many Boeing aircrafts

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, Alaska Airlines, the United States air carrier, has uncovered a concerning issue with its Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets, leading to a nationwide grounding of the model for comprehensive safety inspections. The airline confirmed the discovery of loose bolts on "many" of its planes, prompting heightened scrutiny of Boeing's flagship aircraft.



Expressing frustration and disappointment, Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci conveyed his concerns in an NBC News interview, stating, "It makes you mad that we're finding issues like that on brand new airplanes." The disclosure comes in the aftermath of a midair blowout incident earlier this month involving a Boeing 737 MAX 9 on a flight bound for California from Portland, Oregon. The flight had to turn back after a door plug blew off at 16,000 feet, resulting in injuries to several passengers among the 171 on board.



Minicucci emphasized the potential severity of the incident, highlighting that the outcome could have been far worse had the seat next to the door plug not been vacant. Describing the incident as a close call, he expressed gratitude that there were only seven empty seats on the flight, acting as a fortuitous safeguard.



In response to the near-catastrophe, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took immediate action by grounding all Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets across the country for safety checks. This incident comes on the heels of the 737 MAX's troubled history, including a worldwide grounding in March 2019 following crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that claimed the lives of 346 people. The aircraft was allowed to resume service approximately two years later, following extensive repairs to address concerns related to their flight control systems.



As the aviation industry grapples with renewed safety concerns surrounding the Boeing 737 MAX 9, questions about the thoroughness of safety protocols and the potential implications for Boeing's reputation loom large. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges facing the aviation giant in ensuring the safety and reliability of its flagship airliner.





