National Tourism Day 2024: 7 off-beat places to visit in North East

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the hidden gems of North East India this National Tourism Day! From the pristine beauty of Mawlynnong to the spiritual tranquility of Tawang Monastery, embark on a journey to offbeat destinations, unveiling the rich tapestry of culture and nature in this enchanting region

Known as Cleanest Village in Asia, Mawlynnong is a picturesque village in East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. Explore the living root bridges, breathtaking views of surrounding forests

Nestled on the border of Nagaland and Manipur, Dzukou Valley is famous for its rolling hills, lush greenery, and vibrant flowers. The trek to Dzukou offers an enchanting experience

Ziro Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is known for its unique tribal culture and beautiful landscapes. The valley is surrounded by lush paddy fields

Dawki, located on the India-Bangladesh border, is famous for its crystal-clear Umngot River. Take a boat ride on the river to witness the transparent waters

Tawang Monastery is one of the largest monasteries in India, offers a serene, spiritual experience. Surrounded by the Eastern Himalayas, the monastery provides breathtaking views

Phawngpui is the highest peak in the state. The trek to the summit offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys

Majuli is the largest river island in the world, located in the Brahmaputra River. It's known for its vibrant culture, traditional dance forms, and the Satras