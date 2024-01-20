Offering Secure, Independent, And Confidential Interactions For Users, Dober Is Raising $800K With Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai,20th January 2024: Dober is a startup that ensure your communication is liberated and safeguarded. Dober was conceived with a singular vision to redefine communication by offering individuals and businesses a sanctuary for secure, independent, and confidential interaction. The mission at Dober is to empower users with unparalleled levels of privacy and anonymity, shielding them from corporate surveillance and instilling the belief that everyone has the right to freely express their thoughts without compromise.



The startup has joined the Acceleration program of FasterCapital in order to raise a capital of $800K. The startup is based in the Ukraine and is founded by Dmytro Oberemok.



FasterCapital is helping many innovative startups through its Acceleration program raise capital and close funding rounds quickly.



Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "The team behind Dober comprises of professional experts and our team is glad to be working with the startup to help it close its funding round".



