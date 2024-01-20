               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Ambassador To Romania Presents Credentials To Romanian Foreign Minister


1/20/2024 5:12:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania Gudsi Osmanov presented his credentials to Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu, Azernews reports.

Both sides stressed the importance of strategic cooperation and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, studied the agenda of high-level reciprocal visits, activities of the intergovernmental commission and political consultations.

The two sides discussed possibilities of expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, including green energy, transport and logistics projects.

Highlighting the high level of relations between the two states, Minister Luminica Odobescu reiterated Romania's commitment to develop a bilateral strategic partnership.

In the course of the meeting, the sides had a broad exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. Romanian minister wished the ambassador success in his endeavours.

