Azerbaijani Ambassador To Romania Presents Credentials To Romanian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania Gudsi Osmanov presented his
credentials to Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu,
Azernews reports.
Both sides stressed the importance of strategic cooperation and
friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, studied the
agenda of high-level reciprocal visits, activities of the
intergovernmental commission and political consultations.
The two sides discussed possibilities of expanding cooperation
between the two countries in the field of energy, including green
energy, transport and logistics projects.
Highlighting the high level of relations between the two states,
Minister Luminica Odobescu reiterated Romania's commitment to
develop a bilateral strategic partnership.
In the course of the meeting, the sides had a broad exchange of
views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
Romanian minister wished the ambassador success in his
endeavours.
