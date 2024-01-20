SUN Mobility Will Power 30,000 Bounce Infinity Scooters To Revolutionize Urban Mobility

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 18 January, 2024: Bounce Infinity, India's pioneering made-in-India electric scooter, and SUN Mobility, one of the global leaders in battery swapping and energy infrastructure, came together to ink India's largest-ever EV deployment. SUN Mobility will deploy 30,000 Bounce Infinity Scooters in key markets across the country, starting with Bangalore and Hyderabad, and extending to Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR.



These scooters will create the milieu for SUN Mobility to bolster its journey as an Energy Operator. SUN Mobility will deploy these 2-wheelers under both the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) models. Customers, including third party fleets will power them through SUN's battery swapping network. This will enable the users of these electric 2-wheelers to utilize SUN Mobility's vast and robust network across the country. SUN Mobility today has over 600+ swap stations across 19 cities in India, enabling 1+ million swaps and 30+ million kms every month. Bounce and SUN Mobility also aim to launch this solution in export markets.



Bounce Infinity's Infinity E1 scooter, known for its practical design and performance, is equipped with features tailored for urban commuting. The scooters are integrated with SUN Mobility's swappable battery system and can achieve an impressive range of over 95 kms per swap.



Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO of Bounce Infinity, said, "This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment, as India's electric two-wheeler market is poised to boom, with sales penetration potentially exceeding 80% by 2030 (Source: IBEF). Our collaboration with SUN Mobility is a crucial step in our mission to revolutionize urban mobility. By eliminating charging hassles with instant battery swaps, we're making clean commute not just accessible but affordable for people".



Echoing his sentiment, Anant Badjatya CEO, SUN Mobility, added, "As we embark on this groundbreaking collaboration with Bounce Infinity, we are not just powering e-2Wheelers, we are igniting a revolution in urban mobility. Our mission at SUN Mobility has always been to create solutions that transcend challenges, and this partnership exemplifies that commitment. By integrating Bounce Infinity's innovative scooters into our expansive battery swapping network, we're not just changing the way people commute; we're shaping the future of sustainable, efficient transport. We're thrilled about the potential of this collaboration to redefine EV adoption, not just in India but on a global scale."



Bounce Infinity, with over 70+ dealerships nationwide, is rapidly growing its distribution network to support the shift toward eco-friendly and affordable transport solutions.





About Bounce Infinity:



Launched in 2021, Bounce Infinity is India's first smart electric scooters with removable batteries. The company aims at democratizing commute by providing affordable and reliable EV scooters designed for people from both rural and urban cities. The scooters are known for their robust build quality and reliability. Bounce Infinity has sold over 10000 scooters since its launch and has its presence in all the major metros and also in the rural markets.



Bounce Infinity is a part of Bounce, India's first smart mobility ride-sharing solution, with a mission of making daily commutes quick, stress-free & convenient. Bounce Infinity is working on mass adoption of EV with its smart features, flexible charging, swappable batteries, & an integration with the ecosystem of swap stations. Bounce has 70+ dealerships across India & is scaling its swap network rapidly.





About Sun Mobility:



SUN Mobility is a global leader in offering battery swapping as a solution to the transportation industry. This technology makes it possible for electric vehicles to be refueled in a quicker, more affordable, and more convenient manner, facilitating the mass adoption of electric vehicles worldwide and the transition to a sustainable, pollution-free future. Founded in 2017, SUN Mobility is a joint venture between SUN Group and Maini Group and pioneers in areas of electric mobility and clean energy. The company is co-founded by Chetan Maini, previously founder of Reva Electric Car Company now Mahindra Electric, Uday Khemka, Vice Chairman of SUN Group, and Ajay Goel, Co-Founder & Executive Director, of SUN Mobility. The other investors in the company are engineering tech company, Bosch, and the world's largest independent oil trading company, Vitol. SUN Mobility's energy solution, deployed at Swap PointTM, uses its interoperable battery-swapping technology via its quick interchange stations. SUN Mobility has deployed 600+ Swap Pointsâ„¢ in 19+ cities across the country so far, powering over 350+ million kms and over 15+ million swaps in the country so far. Through our efforts SUN Mobility has been able to save ~42,500 metric tonnes of CO2, thus contributing to a greener and cleaner future.

