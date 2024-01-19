Leaders Of Ukrainian Organizations Met With Newly Appointed Ambassador To Denmark

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Heads of Ukrainian NGOs in Denmark met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Denmark Andriy Yanevsky and his wife Yuliia Sibirtseva.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Association of Ukrainians in Denmark, Lesia Ihnatyk-Eriksen.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Association of Ukrainians in Denmark (Lastivka organization - Alina Protsyuk, Faino organization - Alek Kopylov, Ukrainian House in Denmark - Nataliia Popovych, Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church - Vasyl Tykhovych) and a representative of the Ukrainian Shelf in Denmark Anna Voloshchenko.

The parties discussed cooperation between NGOs and the Embassy of Ukraine in Denmark.

As a reminder, in November 2023, the Association of Ukrainians in Denmark (AUD) celebrate its fifth anniversary. Throughout its existence, AUD activists and volunteers have organized and carried out support for a positive image of Ukraine among Danish society, actions in support of Ukraine, charity concerts, seminars, and many other events.

Photo: Lesia Ignatyk-Eriksen / Facebook