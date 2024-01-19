Kuwait Loses To Uganda In A Friendly Match In Cairo

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national football team suffered a 2-0 defeat from Uganda's during a friendly match - the Kuwaiti team's second friendly appearance in Cairo, on Friday. During a training camp that started on January 9, Kuwaiti team, under the Portuguese coach Rui Bento, lost to Libya's 1-3 Libya last Friday. (end) rj

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.