Kuwait Loses To Uganda In A Friendly Match In Cairo


1/19/2024 7:09:57 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national football team suffered a 2-0 defeat from Uganda's during a friendly match - the Kuwaiti team's second friendly appearance in Cairo, on Friday.
During a training camp that started on January 9, Kuwaiti team, under the Portuguese coach Rui Bento, lost to Libya's 1-3 Libya last Friday. (end)
