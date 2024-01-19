(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P on Track for Record Close

Glenn Wilkins - Friday, January 19, 2024







S&P Within Reach of All-Time High AdvertismentStocks jumped on Friday as investors returned to buying equities in force in recent days following a short-lived market stumble to start the new year.The Dow Jones Industrials surged 74.25 points at 37,542.86.The S&P 500 moved higher 14.31 points to 4,795.25.Friday's gains put the S&P 500 inches away from 4,796.56, the all-time closing-high set in January 2022. It was also within striking distance of 4,818.62, its intraday record.The NASDAQ took on 68.77 points to begin Friday at 15,124.42.Insurance company Travelers rose more than 5% after posting an earnings beat. Schlumberger N.V. gained 82 cents or 1.7% after beating on top and bottom lines.Prices for the 10-year Treasury faded, raising yields to 4.18% from Thursday's 4.14%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices obtained 67 cents to $74.75 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices gained $8.60 to $2,030.20.

