Unveiling The Culinary Heritage Of Murshidabad At Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 2024 - Novotel New Delhi Aerocity proudly presents an enchanting culinary odyssey, delving into the rich history of Murshidabad cuisine, graciously hosted at Food Exchange. From 19th January to 28th January, guests are invited to embark on a culinary journey to the historical town of Murshidabad as renowned Chef Rehman, celebrated for his culinary expertise, brings his mastery to our kitchen to curate a selection of signature dishes that encapsulate the rich heritage and unique flavors of the cuisine.



Originating from Bengal, Murshidabadi cuisine stands as one of the oldest in India, showcasing a beautiful fusion of Persian and local elements. Chef Rehman and his talented team are set to revive this lesser-known culinary gem, bringing forth the flavors of the past and offering guests an authentic taste of Murshidabad's rich history. Chef Rehman, known for his expertise in the royal cuisines of India, is committed to creating a dining experience that transcends time. Through meticulous curation, he aims to transport guests to the heart of Murshidabad, allowing them to indulge in a symphony of flavors that celebrate the town's ancient roots.



Embark on a delightful epicurean adventure at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, where the rich and diverse culinary heritage of the city unfolds with every delectable bite. Get ready to savour the succulent Bihari Boti to the aromatic Majlisi Kebab, the flavourful Keeme Ke Tikia, the indulgent Murgh Anjeer Kofta Kebab, the smoky Dum Kebab, and the hearty Murshidabad Gosht Stew. Each dish tells a story, each flavour encapsulating the diverse and distinctive essence of this culturally rich town.



This exclusive extravaganza invites patrons to indulge and relish the authentic delicacies put together by the team, encouraging them to embark on a captivating journey through a diverse array of culinary treasures.





About Novotel New Delhi Aerocity



Situated in the prime location of Aerocity, the complex hotel with 400 rooms, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity seeks to inspire, to entertain and to offer the warmth of new connections to each guest that walks through the door. With contemporary interiors, vibrant interactions and a splendid array of F&B outlets, Novotel is your one stop destination for all things comfort, style and safety.

