Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI Fighter Pilot, Speaks On Operation Kaveri

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian Air Force (IAF) will be showcasing a combination of transport aircraft C-130J, fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI, light combat aircraft Tejas Mk1, and newly inducted C-295 aircraft, as part of its tableaux on Republic Day celebrations in Kartavaya Path in Delhi.

The tableaux will showcase the role played by the C-130J aircraft during Operation Kaveri to rescue Indians stranded in crisis-hit Sudan. The operation was launched on April 24, 2023.

The evacuation drive was carried out after Sudan witnessed deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group.

A total of 3,862 Indians were brought back to India by C-130J transport aircraft.



“Operation Kaveri was undertaken by the IAF last year, wherein C-130J“Super Hercules” was specially dedicated to rescue Indian and international citizens. more than 3,000 people were rescued from Sudan during the conflict,” Flt Lt Ananya Sharma told Asianet Newsable on Friday.



Flt Lt Ananya Sharma is a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, who is participating as a tableau commander. Another officer Flying Officer Ashma Shaikh will also be leading the tableau.