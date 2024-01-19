Revolutionizes Credit Solutions With Innovative Strategies And Unparalleled Expertise Of MNS Credit Management Group

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New Delhi, Delhi Jan 19, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

MNS Credit Management Group (MNS) provides specialized services in Business Information Services, Domestic and International Debt Collection , and Legal Advisory Services, both domestically and internationally. The company has established a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional customer satisfaction.

Our expertise lies in generating Business Information Reports for companies operating in India and more than 170 countries. These reports are meticulously crafted by our team of highly qualified credit analysts, each boasting extensive experience in interpreting commercial information. They offer a swift assessment of a company's size and composite credit appraisal, relying on financial statements and an overall evaluation of creditworthiness.

MNS maintains an extensive database encompassing millions of Indian and Overseas Companies through our in-house resources and a robust global network cultivated over decades. Our core principle is to evaluate risks comprehensively, enabling clients to make informed business decisions by gaining an accurate understanding of their counterparts' financial and non-financial parameters.

As a longstanding member of the world's largest global network of collection specialists, MNS has a proven track record of successfully assisting creditors in managing overdue invoices, credit, and receivables globally. With over two decades of accumulated experience, we take pride in being recognized as one of the most professional companies in our vertical. We leverage the expertise of our staff, technological know-how, and soft skills to consistently achieve appreciable results.

In addition to our highly experienced multilingual debt management specialists and credit analysts, MNS is comprised of a team of seasoned lawyers, management professionals, chartered accountants, and other financial specialists. Our collection process is conducted diplomatically, preserving existing business relationships between creditors and debtors. Our fee structure operates strictly on a contingent basis (No Collection Fee) for amicable settlement and pre-legal efforts, adhering strictly to relevant legal guidelines and statutes.

Our services are widely utilized by Credit Insurers, Multinational Conglomerates across various industries, Exporters, Importers, Embassies, and other trade organizations for both India-specific and overseas assignments.

What Makes MNS Apart from Others:



Global Collection Expertise.

No Collection - No Fee.

Use collection procedures that are ethical, professional, and internationally accepted.

Quick handling of claims and a focus on amicable solution(s).

Multilingual Collection specialists, Credit analysts, and experts.

Proven track record of successfully collecting bad debts.

Take a gentle but forceful approach to debt collection without damaging the client's current business relationships with the debtor.

Collection/Payments only through Banking Channels favouring creditors only.

Our credit analysts are of exceptional quality, dedicated to doing their finest work and ensuring the correctness of their reports.

In the worldwide market, reports are unquestionably cost-effective, and they are the first-choice alternative to costly investigations.

We emphasize the value of having precise and reliable data while making decisions.

Every report includes a trustworthy credit rating, risk assessment, and credit recommendations based on the analysis. An ISO / IEC 27001:2013 certified and a member of world-renowned industry organizations.

About Us:

MNS Credit Management Group (MNS) specializes in offering comprehensive Business Information Report Services , Debt Collection, and Legal Advisory on a global scale.

As a longstanding member of a global network, we excel in managing overdue invoices and receivables. With more than two decades of experience, our professional team ensures diplomatic debt collection, adhering to legal guidelines. We operate on a contingent fee basis, serving Credit Insurers, Multinationals, Exporters, and more.