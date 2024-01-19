Ministry Of Textiles Allocates Rs 103 Cr For R&D Projects In Technical Textiles

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 19 (KNN) The Ministry of Textiles has earmarked approximately Rs 103 crores for a series of Research and Development (R&D) projects in the realm of technical textiles, on Thursday.

Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, highlighted the importance of fostering collaborative efforts between the government and industry to boost the indigenous development of technical textile products.

During the 8th Meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), the ministry sanctioned budget of Rs 103 crores encompassing 11 project proposals, comprising 9 R&D initiatives, 1 project dedicated to machine development, and another focused on equipment development.

Notably, one of these projects is dedicated to the advancement of high-strength carbon fibre, strategically aimed at achieving self-reliance in the field of Technical Textiles for India.

These projects span diverse application areas within technical textiles, encompassing 2 projects each in Protech, Meditech, and Mobiltech, along with 1 project each in Buildtech, Smart Textiles, and Sustainable Textiles.

Leading the charge on these approved projects are research institutions and bodies such as CSIR-NAL, ATIRA, NITRA, IIT Delhi, ICT-Mumbai, NIT-Jalandhar, and Colorjet India Ltd., among others.

In addition to the project approvals, Goyal conducted a comprehensive review of various components under the National Technical Textiles Mission.

This included assessing the progress of sanctioned R&D products, evaluating the status of applications as per General Guidelines for Enabling Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles Education in India (Round-II), overseeing the implementation of Quality Control Orders issued by the Ministry of Textiles, and examining patent guidelines for R&D, among other aspects. Outreach activities and events under NTTM were also scrutinised during this review.

The meeting, attended by Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh, and senior officials from diverse ministries, marked a collaborative effort to ensure the success and advancement of the National Technical Textiles Mission.

