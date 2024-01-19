The Three Layers Of Natural Law

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Former US president Donald Trump has been accused by his opponents of acting, during his time in office, as if he had“immunity” from certain laws and rules that would limit his actions if he did not have, at the relevant time, the unique status of POTUS.

President Xi Jinping was criticized for his conjectured role in the ejection of a former president Hu Jintao from the 20th annual meeting of China's ruling party on October 22, 2022. Critics were not silenced even though Hu's son, Hu Haifeng, has been named to a top job (deputy minister) high up in China's current government.

In February 2022 Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, was charged with being behind an order sent to protesting truck drivers threatening to“put into protective custody” (Trudeau's critics said the dogs were to be killed) the pets of the truckers.

Winston Churchill ordered the fire-bombing of Dresden (February 1945)“in retaliation” for Germany's Blitz of Coventry (November 1940).

Cato the Elder , leader of the Republic, said“Carthage must be destroyed” at the end of every speech he made while in the Roman Senate.

Are the political rules and morals that bind“Princes” different from those that apply to the rest of us?

“A Prince who wants to keep his authority must learn how not to be good.” – Machiavelli

Are there any limits to the powers legitimately (or at least inevitably) may be exercised by Princes?

Chairman Mao Zedong's back-yard steel mills burned up many farm implements that would have been far better kept applied to their intended use.

Josef Stalin's forced farm collectivization (partly in today's“breadbasket Ukraine”) caused mass starvation.

“The King can do no wrong.” – Henry de Bracton prior to 1268

We may not ignore the balancing adage:“Madness in great ones must not unwatched go” (Shakespeare).

The last two historical cases are over the line, in my opinion at least.

But how do we find the line: What is the standard, what is the“rule of law” that applies?