Aquarian Bath Unveils New Happy Scalp Sulfur Shampoo Bar

For years, Aquarian Bath customers have raved about the transformative power of their Venus Clarifying Sulfur Soap, praising its ability to soothe a variety of skin concerns, but also asking if the soap could be used for the hair. In response, the brand extended its expertise in haircare to formulating the Happy Scalp Sulfur Shampoo Bar, addressing the root (pun intended) of scalp issues. "We're thrilled to offer this targeted solution to our devoted customers and welcome new people struggling with scalp issues," says Cory Trusty, Founder of Aquarian Bath. "We believe everyone should have a smooth, calm, healthy scalp, and we are excited to offer the Happy Scalp Sulfur Shampoo Bar as a new option."



Aquarian Bath stands by its commitment to clean beauty and sustainability. The Sulfur Shampoo Bar is formulated for sensitive scalps; no sulfates, parabens, or synthetic fragrances. They are vegan and Cruelty-Free; made with plant-based ingredients and never tested on animals. They are eco-friendly; with biodegradable packaging and shipping materials to minimize environmental impact.



The Happy Scalp Sulfur Shampoo Bar joins Aquarian Bath's lineup of natural shampoo bars. The brand's online reviews showcase incredible transformations, with customers praising the ability of their products to soothe scalp conditions, such as this review by Carmen Ever's.“I've shopped around various shops for tea tree bars but his one has been the best so far for my psoriasis. I absolutely love this bar not only is it reasonably priced but long-lasting, this is my second order after using the tea tree bar for four months. Will continue to shop for this item.” To learn about others' experiences with Aquarian Bath, visit their reviews gallery.



Since 2008, Aquarian Bath has handcrafted natural shampoo bars alongside other plastic-free body care items, their products are featured in the book“Plastic Free” by Beth Terry and on Tree Hugger. Committed to clean beauty and sustainable practices, the brand offers a diverse range of soap and shampoo bars for every hair type and need.



