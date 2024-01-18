Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) In the first quarter of 2023, the prices of Ethyl vinyl alcohol copolymer in Asia, Europe, and North America experienced significant fluctuations. Asia saw a jump in prices due to low inventories and reduced production rates, while Europe experienced a steep incline driven by limited imports and supply chain disruptions. North America witnessed an unusual spike in prices due to falling inventories and strong demand but later faced declines due to subdued demand, rising labor costs, and market recession. In the second quarter, declining raw material costs and falling crude oil prices negatively impacted prices in Europe, while North America saw a temporary rise due to low availability and increased downstream demand.

Definition

Ethyl vinyl alcohol copolymer (EVOH) is a water-soluble thermoplastic copolymer derived from ethylene and vinyl alcohol monomers. It exhibits excellent barrier properties against gases, particularly oxygen and moisture, making it suitable for packaging applications. EVOH is highly transparent, chemically resistant, and has good flexibility and low-temperature performance. Its biodegradability and non-toxic nature make it environmentally friendly. These properties make EVOH a valuable material in industries such as food packaging, medical packaging, automotive fuel tanks, and various other applications where barrier properties and environmental considerations are essential.

Key Details About the Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting the Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer Price Trend:





In the food industry, EVOH is used in packaging materials, such as multilayer films and pouches, to protect food products from oxygen and moisture, preserving freshness and extending shelf life. In medical packaging, EVOH serves as a barrier layer for sensitive pharmaceutical products. It is employed in automotive fuel tanks to prevent fuel vapor permeation, meeting environmental regulations. EVOH is also used in pipes, hoses, agricultural films, and textiles, where gas barrier properties are crucial. Its versatility and biodegradability make it a valuable material in various industrial applications.



Kuraray

NSB Polymers

SK Functional Polymers

Reliance Industries Limited Chang Chun Group

Key Players:

According to Melodea (a producer of sustainable barrier coatings and packaging), Melox NGen is a fresh version of MelOx, the company's bio-based and renewable solution for paper packaging. It provides a green and affordable substitute for metallicized polyethylene terephthalate (met-PET), a material commonly used to make lids, and petroleum-based ethyl vinyl alcohol copolymers (EVOH), which are used extensively in packaging for their ability to preserve food.

