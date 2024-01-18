Maleic Anhydride Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) In the first half of 2023, the global Maleic Anhydride market experienced fluctuating price trends in different regions. In Asia, prices were influenced by market demand from various industries and the costs of feedstock like butane and benzene. Initially, China's market showed a strong recovery, leading to price increases in the first quarter.

However, excess supplies and stagnant demand in the second quarter caused prices to decline. In Europe, prices followed a similar pattern, rising in the first quarter and falling in the second due to stockpiling. In North America, low consumer sentiment and weak downstream demand resulted in consistently low prices. Overall, market sentiments were mixed in these regions.

Definition

Maleic Anhydride is a chemical compound widely used in various industries, including the production of resins, polymers, and coatings. It is a white, crystalline substance with a pungent odor, typically derived from butane or benzene. Maleic Anhydride is known for its ability to undergo polymerization, making it valuable in the creation of materials used in adhesives, plastics, and other industrial applications.

Maleic Anhydride has several key industrial uses, primarily as a raw material for producing unsaturated polyester resins used in fiberglass-reinforced plastics, coatings, and composite materials. It's also employed in the manufacturing of various chemical products, including agricultural chemicals, lubricating oil additives, and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, it finds application in pharmaceuticals and as a cross-linking agent for modifying polymers and enhancing their properties.



Lanxess AG

Huntsman Corporation

MOL Group Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd

