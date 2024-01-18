Blackbelthelp Appoints Anthony Banford As New Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

BlackBeltHelp, a leading provider of AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service solutions in the higher education sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Banford as its new Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. With a distinguished 19-year career in technology, consulting, and education, he brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and customer satisfaction.

Anthony will oversee the company's revenue generation strategies in his new role, focusing on expanding BlackBeltHelp's market presence and enhancing service delivery to educational institutions. His appointment comes when BlackBeltHelp is poised for significant expansion and aims to strengthen its position as the leading service provider in the higher education support industry.

“Anthony's appointment is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our focus on strategic growth,” said Anthony Humphries, President of BlackBeltHelp.“His extensive experience and remarkable achievements, particularly in driving customer-centric initiatives, make him an invaluable asset to our team. We are excited to have him on board and are confident that his leadership will guide us to new heights.”

Before joining BlackBeltHelp, Anthony successfully served as the Head of Revenue at StudentBridge, where he played a crucial role in the company's strategic initiatives and service enhancements. His tenure as CRO/EVP of Sales at Full Measure Education was marked by exponential growth and high client renewal rates, significantly expanding the company's client base.

“I am thrilled to join BlackBeltHelp and look forward to contributing to the company's vision of transforming the higher education support landscape. With BlackBeltHelp's innovative approach and my experience in revenue growth and client relations, I am confident we will achieve remarkable success and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

Anthony's appointment is expected to be a key driver in BlackBeltHelp's continued success and growth, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the higher education support industry.

