Lebanese Artist To Exhibit Digital Collage Works In Manaus

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Lebanese artist Jacques Menassa will exhibit his digital collage works“Tributes, Memories, and Longings” at the City Museum of Manaus, Brazil. The opening is January 24, at 7 pm, and the exhibition will run from January 25 to February 25, 2024, Monday to Friday , 9 am to 4:30 pm. Admission is free. Pictured above, collage“My Identity” that will be on display at the exhibition.

'Tribute to Native Peoples of the Amazon' is one of the works by Menassa

Thirty-two digital collage works printed on photographic paper will be exhibited. Menassa said in a statement that the collage is a technique of art creation that results from an assemblage of different forms like paints, newspaper clippings, and photographs.

“My work is now digital collage, which is the modern part of the collage art. I made some collages thanks to the inspiration that certain memories, people and places gave me, in different situations and spaces. And each work has its own history and an opportunity to make it and create it, as creative inspiration comes from an unknown, spontaneous source,” said the artist.

According to him, the exhibition project is the result of observations and works that lasted over three years.“Most of these collages were made during the COVID-19 isolation, and this exhibited selection is divided into three groups, each one has its own message or idea to express,” he said.

'The Bohemian Street of Our Youth' is displayed at the exhibit

The first part of the show, said Menassa, will be a tribute to his birthplace, Beirut, Lebanon .“Beirut, Bérytos, Beryte, with over 5,000 years of age. Seven times destroyed, seven times rebuilt, like a Phoenix, it will come from the ashes and continue to be the Pearl of the Orient,” he said.

The second part pays tribute to people who left memories during the life of the artist and his stay in Manaus and the Amazon.“And definitely a salute to the Amazon , which lives in my heart,” he said.

Finally, the third part of the collages being exhibited is“a variety of reflections and notes that arose during the COVID-19 isolation on different topics of life,” said the artist.

Quick facts

Tributes, Memories and Longings

Exhibition of digital collages by Jacques Menassa

Opening: January 24, Wednesday, 7 pm

Visitation from January 25 to February 25

Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4:30 pm

City Museum of Manaus – Paço da Liberdade

Rua Gabriel Salgado – Centro – Manaus, Amazonas

+55 (92) 3622-4991

Free admission

