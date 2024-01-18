Tunisian Poet Abdelaziz Hammami Triumphs At Sharjah Arab Poetry Festival

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Tunisian poet Abdelaziz Hammami's words resonated through the prestigious Sharjah Arab Poetry Festival, earning him the coveted Al Qawafi award. Held from January 8th to 14th in the UAE, the festival witnessed a celebration of Arabic poetry from across the region.

Hammami, already a seasoned voice in the poetry world with works published in various newspapers and magazines, stood out amongst the diverse talent. This is reported by TAP, a partner of TV BRICS .



Hammami's journey with poetry began in his hometown of Kairouan, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the city's first literary club in the late 1960s. His passion for the craft extended beyond writing, as he also served as a correspondent for the TAP news agency and collaborated with national radio and Tunisian television. This win at the Sharjah festival marks a crowning achievement for a poet who has dedicated his life to the beauty of language.

Hammami is not the only Tunisian celebrating at the festival. His compatriot, Moncef Ouhaibi, had earlier bagged the“Sharjah Prize for Poetic Criticism.” This double triumph signifies a potent resurgence of Tunisian poetry on the international stage.

With 12 awards bestowed upon deserving poets and critics from across the Arab world, the 20th Sharjah Arab Poetry Festival reaffirmed its position as a beacon for literary excellence. Hammami's victory, in particular, underscores the enduring power of poetry to transcend borders and touch hearts.