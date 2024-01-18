Asianet News In Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' Flag Waves Above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar revisits Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya

to be part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 23, twenty days after his initial visit.

A notable transformation is evident as construction activities around the Ayodhya Ram Mandir have progressed rapidly over the past 20 days, with many nearing completion. A prominent tower, serving as the entrance to the temple, catches the attention with a Bhagava Dhwaj (Bhagavan flag) proudly waving in the wind. Directly beneath this structure lies the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, where Ram Lalla's idol is set to be installed during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

A visible queue of people eagerly awaits the darshan of Lord Ram, housed inside a tent. The phrase, "Ram Lalla is inside the tent," resonates. Devotees will have the opportunity to have darshan of Ram Lalla inside the expansive Ram Mandir starting January 23, as it opens its doors to the world on January 22.

Pooja rituals have already commenced at the Northeast part of the temple, where priests actively engage in performing Homa Havans in 9 Homakundas. Within a tent, the idol of Ram Lalla is placed, and people patiently stand in a queue, eagerly waiting for the darshan of Lord Ram. The idol had been temporarily housed in the tent during the land pooja ceremony. As the Huge Ram Mandir stands poised for inauguration on January 22, the atmosphere is filled with the sounds of thousands of Ram's devotees chanting 'Jai Sri Ram.'