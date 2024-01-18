Schoolchildren Supported By Azercell Have Successfully Participated In The International Knowledge Competition

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Azerbaijani team won 4 medals at the 20th
International Zhautykov Olympiad
Azerbaijani schoolchildren who prepared and participated in
international informatics Olympiads and competitions with the
support of Azercell have once again achieved successful
results.
During the dates of January 8-14, 2024, talented schoolchildren
in computer science competed online in the 20th International
Zhautykov Olympiad in Kazakhstan, joined by 700 competitors from 16
countries worldwide, and won a total of 4 medals, including 2
silver and 2 bronze.
Thus, Fuad Garayev, an 11th-grade student from the Lyceum
specializing in Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics (Baku), and
Aykhan Damirli, a 10th-grade student from the Lyceum named after
Academician Zarifa Aliyeva (Baku), were awarded silver medals; Ali
Aliyev, a 10th-grade student from Ankara School-Lyceum, and Raul
Jafarli, a 10th-grade student from the Lyceum specializing in
Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics (Baku), were awarded bronze
medals.
Since 2017, within the framework of cooperation between
“Azercell Telecom” and the Ministry of Science and Education of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, the Institute of Education has been
organizing the preparation of schoolchildren for international
informatics competitions. Olympians from Azerbaijan, successfully
represented our country in various international science
competitions, have obtained a total of 58 medals, including 3 gold,
16 silver, and 39 bronze.
