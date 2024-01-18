Uzbekistan To Introduce New Export Support System

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 18. Uzbekistan
will change the system of export support, President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.
Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke during a meeting on the development of
Uzbekistan's export sector.
Following the requirements of the World Trade Organization, the
Export Agency will be reorganized into the Trade Development
Company.
According to the new system, the Ministry of Investment will
determine which products are most popular in which foreign market.
Intergovernmental agreements will be signed to access them.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also help
entrepreneurs adapt to the requirements of new markets.
The Chamber of Commerce will provide subsidies, loans, and
assistance based on the new entrepreneurship rating, primarily to
exporters entering new markets with high-value-added products.
President Mirziyoyev has instructed to implement this system
from March 1, 2024.
