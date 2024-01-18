Minister claims loss of Russian gas harmed German economy

(MENAFN) In a significant revelation, Germany's Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, declared on Wednesday that the country's economic landscape has suffered a blow after severing ties with Russian gas supplies. Germany, as the European Union's economic powerhouse, enjoyed over two decades of cost-effective Russian energy, constituting 40 percent of its gas imports before the supply reduction took effect, leaving an undeniable impact.



This article delves into the ramifications of Germany's decision to move away from Russian gas, examining the historical advantages it provided to the nation's economy. Habeck, speaking at the Bundestag meeting, acknowledged the unique challenges faced by Germany, emphasizing the competitive edge that its reliance on Russian gas had previously afforded. The Vice-Chancellor outlined the country's attempts to diversify its energy sources by increasing LNG imports and enhancing pipeline gas flows from neighboring European countries. However, the piece scrutinizes the apparent difficulties Germany encounters in fully substituting Russian pipeline gas with LNG, analyzing the economic consequences.



The article further explores the broader implications of Germany's energy crisis on its manufacturing sector, detailing how soaring raw material and energy prices have left an indelible mark on various industries. Additionally, it sheds light on the end of an era marked by an "extreme boom in exports," a phenomenon that had significantly contributed to Germany's economic prosperity.



As Germany grapples with the aftermath of altering its energy supply dynamics, this piece unravels the multifaceted challenges faced by the country and the potential long-term repercussions for its economy.





