QC, Czech Federation Of Industry Review Enhancing Cooperation Realtions

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber hosted yesterday the business delegation accompanying the President of the Czech Republic, who is currently visiting the state. The delegation was led by Radek Spicar, Vice-President of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic, in the presence of QC board member Eng. Ali bin Abdullatif Al Misnad.

QC Acting General Manager Ali Saeed bu Sherbak Al Mansori and Simona Drahonovska, Counsellor of the Czech Embassy to the State of Qatar, were also present at the meeting.

The meeting reviewed cooperation relations between the Qatari private sector and its Czech counterpart. It also focused on exploring investment opportunities and the business climate in both countries, as well as discussing the incentives and facilitations provided by both nations to attract foreign investments.

Speaking at the meeting, Eng. Ali Al Misnad expressed Qatar Chamber's keen interest in enhancing cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its Czech counterpart. He noted that there are plenty of opportunities for cooperation and partnership between Qatari and Czech firms in various sectors.