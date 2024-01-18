Uzbekistan Talks Joint Agenda For 2024 With EU

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas yesterday, who arrived in Uzbekistan as head of the EU delegation, Trend reports.

"Glad to meet the Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas today at the MFA. We discussed boosting economic diplomacy, collaborating on sustainable development, facilitating people-to-people ties, as well as joint agenda for 2024 at Uzbekistan-EU and Central Asia-EU formats," Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on social media.

Margaritis Schinas held meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, and Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

He is also visiting other countries in the region on the eve of the Europe-Central Asia Investors Forum, which will be held in Brussels on January 29-30.

Meanwhile, special representative of Uzbekistan's President on Foreign Policy Abdulaziz Kamilov and President of the European Council Charles Michel held a meeting in Brussels.

The sides exchanged views on topical international and regional matters and confirmed mutual readiness to further advance bilateral ties in all areas of common interest.