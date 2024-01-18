Uzbekistan Talks Joint Agenda For 2024 With EU

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. Uzbekistan's
Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with Vice
President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas yesterday,
who arrived in Uzbekistan as head of the EU delegation, Trend reports.
"Glad to meet the Vice-President of the European Commission
Margaritis Schinas today at the MFA. We discussed boosting economic
diplomacy, collaborating on sustainable development, facilitating
people-to-people ties, as well as joint agenda for 2024 at
Uzbekistan-EU and Central Asia-EU formats," Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote
on social media.
Margaritis Schinas held meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat
Mirziyoyev, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, and Foreign
Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.
He is also visiting other countries in the region on the eve of
the Europe-Central Asia Investors Forum, which will be held in
Brussels on January 29-30.
Meanwhile, special representative of Uzbekistan's President on
Foreign Policy Abdulaziz Kamilov and President of the European
Council Charles Michel held a meeting in Brussels.
The sides exchanged views on topical international and regional
matters and confirmed mutual readiness to further advance bilateral
ties in all areas of common interest.
