Uzbekistan Establishes Research Institute Of Criminology

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. Uzbekistan
established the Research Institute of Criminology and Trend reports.
This is stated in the presidential decree, "On measures to raise
to a qualitatively new level of research activity in the field of
ensuring public security and combating crime."
The Institute is a national research institution specializing in
scientific and expert support of criminological activity. It is
part of the organizational structure of the Ministry of Internal
Affairs and has the status of a legal entity.
The head of the institute is appointed by the Cabinet of
Ministers.
The Research Institute:
- conducts profound studies of the criminogenic situation in the
Republic, system analysis, and forecasting of crime trends;
- provides methodological assistance to the bodies of inquiry
and preliminary investigation in identifying the factors of crimes
that have caused public resonance and developing measures to
eliminate them;
- prepares scientific personnel of higher qualification in the
form of independent studies in the field of criminology.
The Institute shall fulfill its tasks independently of any state
bodies, public associations, or officials; it shall be prohibited
to hinder its activities or influence them in order to change the
information in the research report.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737111
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.