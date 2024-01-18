Avika Gor Teams Up With Vikram Bhatt For 'Bloody Ishq'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor, who is known for her work in 'Balika Vadhu', '1920: Horrors of the Heart', will be soon seen in the film 'Bloody Ishq' written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt.

The film marks her second collaboration with the Bhatts after '1920: Horrors of the Heart'.

The actress has already started shooting for the film.

Talking about the same, the actress said in a statement, "I am thrilled about my second project with the Bhatts. Mahesh Ji is handling the writing, and Vikram Ji is directing this time. After our previous collaboration on '1920' with Krishna Bhatt directing it, working with Vikram Bhatt is even more exciting. I am eager to learn from his extensive experience in filmmaking.

Joining forces with such seasoned professionals fulfils a bucket list dream.

She further mentioned, "The story and the entire filmmaking process are incredibly intriguing, making it an easy decision to say yes. While I can't disclose much about my character as of now, the overall experience has been amazing. I feel like part of the family and am blessed to work with people I truly admire day and night."

Meanwhile, the actress also has other Hindi and Telugu projects in the pipeline.

--IANS

aa/svn