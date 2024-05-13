Mumbai News: Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Leaves 14 Dead | 7 Updates

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "In Mumbai, the death toll from the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident on Monday, May 13, evening has increased to 14. Out of 88 victims, 74 have been rescued with injuries, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Let's have a look at top 7 updates about Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident:In Ghatkopar area, a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction. The billboard collapse occurred due to unseasonal rainfall and duststorm that wreaked havoc across the city read: Mumbai Weather: Rain with gusty winds, dust sweep parts of Mumbai, Thane; brings relief from sweltering heatA case was registered at Pantnagar police station by the Mumbai police under IPC 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others.
\"I was there when a big hoarding of some builder fell down, all the cars, bikes and people that were there got stuck. We helped people get out and somehow manage to escape,\" ANI quoted eyewitness Swapnil Khupte as saying read: Mumbai weather: Flight operations hit; SpiceJet, Indigo issue advisory; Vistara flights diverted - how to check statusThe Mumbai police commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar condoled the loss and assured people of strict action against those responsible for the incident. The post on X stated,“Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate mishap at Ghatkopar today. The Mumbai Police team is on the spot in the rescue operation.” He added, \"We assure citizens that stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible for this mishap.\"Also read: Mumbai weather updates: Ghatkopar hoarding collapse kills 8, at least 20 feared trapped – 'Everyone rushed to...'In the wake of the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the government will bear all expenses for the treatment of those injured from billboard collapse. The CM announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased Droupadi Murmu took to social media platform X to condole the loss of the deceased in the incident. The post read, \"The news of several casualties due to the collapse of a hoarding in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. She added, \"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and wish for the success of the relief and rescue operations.\"Vice President Dhankar's post on X stated, \"Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a billboard collapse incident in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured.\"
In another incident registered in Wadala area of Mumbai due to the inclement weather conditions, an under-construction metal parking lot collapsed on a road, killing as many as three people and leaving 59 others injured.( With inputs from ANI)
