Biden Discusses Urgent Need For Aid To Ukraine With Congressional Leaders

U.S. President Joe Biden discussed "the urgent need for Congress to continue supporting Ukraine" at a meeting with Congressional leaders.

It is noted that the President met with Congressional Leadership and the Chairs and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Intelligence, Armed Services, and Appropriations Committees, and the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs Committees.

At the meeting, Biden underscored the importance of Congress ensuring Ukraine has the resources it needs-including air defense and artillery capabilities - to defend itself against Russia's brutal invasion.

“The President discussed the strategic consequences of inaction for Ukraine, the United States, and the world. He was clear: Congress's continued failure to act endangers the United States' national security, the NATO Alliance, and the rest of the free world,” the readout says.

The President called on Congress to quickly approve a decision on additional funding to support Ukraine and send a strong signal of U.S. resolve. Biden also made clear that it is necessary to act now to address the challenges at the border with Mexico.

The readout from the White House also says that the President“is encouraged by the progress being made in the bipartisan negotiations happening in the Senate.” Biden expressed his commitment to reaching a bipartisan agreement on border policy and the need for additional resources at the border.



The President also called on Congress to swiftly pass his full national security bill, which provides for the allocation of more than $60 billion to support Ukraine.

As reported, the previous U.S. defense aid package for Ukraine was approved in late December.