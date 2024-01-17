Kerala: Padmanabhaswamy Temple To Gift 'Onavillu' To Ram Temple In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple will gift 'Onavillu' a traditional ceremonial bow, to the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya to mark the occasion of its consecration on January 22.

At an event to be held at the eastern entrance of the shrine on January 18, Temple Tantri and its administrative panel members will hand over the 'Onavillu' to the representatives of the Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, the executive officer of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple said in a statement on Wednesday.

A three-century-old custom, "Onavillu" is a ceremonial offering made to Lord Sree Padmanabha.

Every year on the auspicious day of Thiru Onam, the members of a traditional family here make a creative offering at the Lord Padmanabha Temple. The 'Onavillu' would be taken to Ayodhya on a flight from Kochi.

The officials will allow devotees to catch a glimpse of the divine bow on the shrine premises today.



The "villu," which is revered by devotees, is typically a wooden panel in the shape of a bow with paintings on both sides depicting various subjects such as "Ananthasayanam," "Dashavataram," avatars of Lord Vishnu, Sreerama Pattabhishekam, the coronation of Lord Rama as King, and so forth.

Ayodhya is abuzz with anticipation as the sacred rituals for the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Mandir are in full swing. Commencing with 'Prayaschita' and 'Karmakuti Poojan,' the elaborate ceremony schedule includes the 'Parisar Pravesh' that was conducted on Wednesday and upcoming rituals like 'Teerth Poojan,' 'Jal Yatra,' and 'Gandhadhivas' leading up to the main event on January 22.

According to Prakash Gupta, the office in charge of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the 'Pran Pratistha' is slated for January 22 between 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm. The consecration will occur within the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, where the idol depicting the 5-year-old child form of Lord Ram will find its sacred abode.