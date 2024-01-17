House Speaker Backs South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra) -- Lower House of Parliament Speaker Ahmad Safadi Tuesday expressed support for South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Israel committed genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention.In a meeting with South African Ambassador Tselane Mokuen, Safadi said the Lower House's stance aligns with late Nelson Mandela's legacy of support for Palestine, calling the case "a historic victory for the just cause of the Palestinian people against the Zionists' war machine, destruction and massacres."Safadi and Mokuena stressed the shared commitment of Jordan and South Africa to the Palestinian cause as a matter of common concern, adding they concurred on supporting the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights and condemning the ongoing massacres and blocking of urgent aid as acts of genocide.Safadi said Jordan is firmly committed to supporting Palestinians, and the Kingdom rejects any attempt to displace Gazans or separate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank.He highlighted Jordan's multiple efforts, including airdrops of aid supplies by the Royal Air Force and the delivery of necessities to Jordanian field hospitals.The House Chief reiterated His Majesty King Abdullah's calls for an end to the war and advocacy of a peaceful resolution based on the two-state solution.He warned of the dire consequences of the war on Gaza, which is causing the genocide, exacerbating the suffering of civilians and wreaking large-scale destruction of infrastructure.Safadi decried the global community for turning a blind eye on the rights of Palestinian people and failure to place a peace settlement as a priority, emphasizing that the relentless war poses a wider regional threat.The South African envoy noted King Abdullah's supportive speeches and highlighting of South Africa's role in presenting the anti-Israel lawsuit, stressing that the war is not limited to Gaza but it affects all Palestinians.She said that a primary goal of the lawsuit at the ICJ is to stop targeted violence against youth, children and women, calling Israeli actions "ethnic cleansing."