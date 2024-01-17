JHR Mulls Plans To Launch Passenger Railway Connecting Zarqa To QAIA-Director

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra) -Lower House Public Services and Transport Committee on Tuesday discussed plans and strategies of Jordan-Hejaz Railway Corporation (JHR).The committee's head, Ghazi Beddawi, in presence of JHR Director General, Zahi Khalil, said railways network in Jordan is an "important" factor in the Kingdom's transportation system, which would develop domestic tourism.Beddawi also stressed importance of developing the railway infrastructure and working to build trailers to be suitable for trips in all circumstances.For his part, Khalil said JHR is mulling plans to establish a railway connecting Zarqa city to Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), with a length of 65 kilometers, expecting it to transport about 40,000 to 50,000 passengers daily.Khalil pointed out that the JHR is financially independent and its income is self-generated from its investments and projects.He also indicated that the corporation aims to develop the Kingdom's railway transportation system, place Hejaz Railway on the map of local and international tourism, raise "institutional" performance and invest in and preserve the railway's historical legacy by restoring its heritage buildings and stations.