DPRK Raises Possibility Of Constitutional Revision To Envision Possible War Scenario With South Korea

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Jan 17 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), raised possibility of constitutional revision, to clarify its territorial sphere and envision a war scenario with South Korea, as the country redefines the inter-Korean relations.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, articulated the necessity of constitutional revision, during his policy speech at a key legislative meeting in Pyongyang on Monday.

In the major policy address to the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK, Kim pointed out an end to the nearly 80-year-long history of inter-Korean relations, stating that,“the north-south relations have been completely fixed into relations between two states hostile to each other and the relations between two belligerent states, not the consanguineous or homogeneous ones any more.”

The DPRK leader underscored the necessity of a major overhaul of past practices, through constitutional revision to define the country's territorial sphere, including its territorial land, waters and airspace, and to envision a possible war-time scenario with South Korea, citing the fact that the DPRK has completely eliminated the original concept of designating South Koreans as the partner for reconciliation and reunification and the fellow countrymen, and branded South Korea as the most hostile state, the report said.

Speaking of the possible war scenario with South Korea, Kim asked to“specify in our constitution, the issue of completely occupying, subjugating and reclaiming the ROK and annex it as part of the territory of our Republic, in case a war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula,” it added.– NNN-KCNA

