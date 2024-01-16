Thompson Builders Celebrates The Successful Completion Of $47.2M Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Newly Constructed Two Story Building - Ravenswood Middle School

Outside Courtyard - Ravenswood Middle School

New Entry Building - Ravenswood Middle School

EAST PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thompson Builders Corporation , a leading California General Contractor , is thrilled to declare the accomplished success of Phase 2, a $15.9 million component, as part of the larger $47.2 million Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School project. This achievement marks the culmination of an ambitious endeavor whose conceptualization began in 2015.This extensive modernization effort, spanning over 30 months of construction, has wholly transformed Ravenswood Middle School. The project encompasses over 24,000 square feet of new construction and 25,000 square feet of modernization, resulting in a total of 35 new classroom spaces. Additionally, new administration offices, multiple staff and student restrooms, breakout spaces, workrooms, student/parent support offices, and a cutting-edge media center have been added to enhance the learning environment.Two new buildings were constructed for this project, including a two-story building that now stands proudly, housing multiple classrooms, staff spaces, and the state-of-the-art media center. A new single-story building has also been erected, designed to serve as a single point of entry to the campus, housing the administrative offices and ensuring safety and security. The modernization of the three existing classroom wings involved the complete stripping down to the studs, seismic upgrades, and the integration of new roofing, windows, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.Originally budgeted at $50 million, the core work of the project was completed $2.8 million under budget. This financial success empowered the district to implement additional improvements, such as a new parking lot, synthetic turf for the classroom building courtyards, enhanced security and intrusion alarm measures, and drainage improvements. Completing the Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School project is a testament to Thompson Builders' dedication to delivering top-notch construction solutions. TBC is proud to have contributed to a project that holds immense significance for the community and will undoubtedly elevate the educational experience for students in the East Palo Alto region. Thompson Builders looks forward to the enduring impact of this project on the community and the enriched education it will provide for generations to come.Project Team:Thompson Builders Corporation – General ContractorSVA Architects, Inc.TELACU Construction ManagementSubcontractors:Anderson Commercial FlooringFremont MillworkHighpoint Acoustic SpecialtiesO'Donnell Plastering Inc.Satellite Painting Inc.Signature Glass and WindowTK Elevator Corp.

Taylor Harrison

Thompson Builders Corporation

+1 415-203-0333

email us here