Where is Veerbhadra temple? 7 unknown things about THIS Hindu shrine

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veerabhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh, India, is a 16th-century marvel of Vijayanagara architecture. Known for its hanging pillar, vibrant murals, and a colossal monolithic Nandi, the temple celebrates the fierce form of Lord Shiva. With historical significance and annual festivities, it's a cultural gem attracting pilgrims and tourists alike

Perched on Devakuta Parvatham amidst the Godavari River near Pattiseema, Veerabhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh venerates Shiva, embodying the fierce Veerabhadra form

It is believed to be the place where Jatayu fell after being fatally wounded by Ravana

It is believed to have been built by the brothers Viranna and Virupanna, who were governors under the Vijayanagara Empire

There is a pillar in the main hall that does not touch the ground, and it is possible to pass objects, like a piece of cloth, under it. This is considered an architectural marvel

The temple houses intricate mural paintings on the ceiling, depicting scenes from the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata

There is a colossal monolithic Nandi (bull), which is about 4.5 meters in height and 8.23 meters in length. It is carved from a single block of granite

The annual Veerabhadra Temple festival is celebrated with grandeur and attracts a large number of devotees. The festival usually involves processions, rituals, and cultural events