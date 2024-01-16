Cyber Threat Intelligence Firm Selects Ccgroup

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - B2B technology PR, industry analyst relations and marketing agency CCgroup has been appointed by threat intelligence provider Cyjax to support its PR efforts in the UK.



Cyjax provides companies such as AstraZeneca and HMRC with threat intelligence to manage and reduce the risk of cyberattacks, using data from social media, the internet, darknet and other hidden services.



The UK-based firm – which competes with big US players such as Crowdstrike and Mandiant (now part of Google Cloud) – completed its first £2 million funding round in August last year.



CCgroup will work with the firm to develop a PR programme in the UK to differentiate and

raise awareness of Cyjax among chief information security officers (CISO), chief information officers (CIO), threat intelligence leads and security operation center (SOC) leads, as well as positioning the company as a thought leader in its market and supporting lead generation.



The account is believed to be worth at least six figures, against a backdrop of a reported slowdown in technology sector pitches over the past year. It also expands CCgroup's fast-growing cybersecurity portfolio; the agency already works with a network security company, a fraud prevention company, a cybersecurity training company and an access management company.



Cyjax head of marketing Maria Alexandre said:“In the last decade, Cyjax has developed a range of innovative technologies and methodologies that have helped hundreds of organisations stay ahead of threats, strengthen defences, and respond effectively. But we need help to ensure that we get the recognition we deserve. Working with CCgroup will help us do just that.”



CCgroup head of cybersecurity Florie Lhuillier added:“CISOs and their security teams face a growing attack surface, more regulatory pressure and a shortage of staff. Adding a tough economic climate to the mix means they are going through one of the most challenging periods ever. Security budgets are shrinking when they should be increasing.



“Cyjax enables CISOs and SOC leads to increase the capacity of their teams by providing enriched and filtered threat intelligence that allows them to focus on the specific threats that apply to their organisations. We're excited to be working with a company that promotes a safer digital world and helps businesses stay ahead of threats.”

MENAFN16012024000219011063ID1107726648