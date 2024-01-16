QIIB Plans To Issue US$ 5-Year Regs - Senior Unsecured Sustainable Sukuk

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB, rated A2 by Moody's (stable) and A- by Fitch (positive), a leading Islamic bank in Qatar, appointed Standard Chartered Bank as Global Coordinator along with Al Rayan Investment LLC (Masraf Al Rayan Group), Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, KFH Capital and QNB Capital as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to arrange a Global Investor Call as well as virtual calls starting Monday 15 January and physical fixed income investor meetings in London on Tuesday 16 January.

A US$ denominated Regulation S only 5-year benchmark fixed rate senior unsecured Sustainable Certificates, expected to be rated A- by Fitch will follow under QIIB's US$ 2bn Trust Certificate programme subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation applies.

Sustainable Fitch issued a second party opinion on QIIB's Sustainable Finance Framework. Standard Chartered Bank acted as Sole Sustainability Structurer.