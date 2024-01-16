Service To Motherland Of 2Nd Degree Order Bestowed On Ramiz Asgarov - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Ramiz Asgarov has
been awarded the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the 2nd
degree for his fruitful activity in the field of literary studies
and opinion journalism, Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Will be updated
