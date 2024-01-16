               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Service To Motherland Of 2Nd Degree Order Bestowed On Ramiz Asgarov - Decree


1/16/2024 1:36:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. Ramiz Asgarov has been awarded the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the 2nd degree for his fruitful activity in the field of literary studies and opinion journalism, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated

