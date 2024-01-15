Shura Council Discusses Benefiting From Pensioners In Labour Market

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council Monday held its ordinary weekly session, chaired by HE the Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim.

At the beginning of the session, held at Tamim bin Hamad Hall, the Shura Council hailed the launch of the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030) on Wednesday, which is the final stage in the path to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Council noted that the National Development Strategy, an implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is a roadmap for achieving sustainable economic growth and financial stability, as well as establishing a cohesive society enjoying a high quality of life. The strategy will contribute to developing and sustaining human resources as a key pillar for development, as well as treasuring the environment and resources to be used optimally.

On the other hand, the Council commended the opening of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 last Friday at the Lusail Stadium, highlighting the sound organisation and careful preparations to host this exceptional tournament.

The Council emphasised that Qatar's success in hosting the World Cup FIFA Qatar 2022 demonstrated its ability to host international sporting events and create an outstanding experience for the fans and visitors.

After that, HE the Secretary-General of the Shura Council, Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al-Fadala, read out the session's agenda, and the minutes of the previous session were approved.

During the session, the Council discussed the report of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee as part of a request for general discussion submitted by a number of Their Excellencies the members in the last session, regarding benefiting from pensioners in the labour market.

During his review of the report, HE Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee Mohamed bin Yousef al-Mana referred to the meetings held by the committee to discuss the issue, and its addresses to the concerned authorities to find solutions through which pensioners can be integrated into the labour market according to clear mechanisms and procedures that guarantee the rights of all parties.

Hs pointed out that the committee has taken care to examine this file exhaustively, to benefit from retirees in the development projects taking place in the country, and to fill the shortage in some jobs that are commensurate with their qualifications and experience, in accordance with the Retirement and Social Insurance Law.

In a related context, HE the Speaker al-Ghanim indicated that the labour market needs the accumulated experience of pensioners, many of whom are still able and willing to provide that experience and contribute to the country's development, especially in training and qualification, providing consultations in various fields.

He affirmed that the Shura Council, out of its keenness to achieve the public good, has examined this topic to serve the interests of pensioners on the one hand, support them in exploiting their potential in the best possible way, and achieving their moral and material stability. On the other hand, to serve the interests of the country in benefiting from its loyal sons who possess extensive and great experiences. They are a great addition to the labour market, as they contribute to developing the young generation' experience and passing them their skills.

For their part, the Council members pointed out, during the discussion of the report, that there are many pensioners who worked in various medical, engineering, educational, and other specialties, and are still able to perform well. They are valuable national human resources that must be utilised.

They pointed to the successful experiences of many countries in the world that benefited from pensioners, noting the possibility of making use of their experience in the fields of consultation, training, management and supervision of some development projects, as well as preparing studies, research and strategic planning, stressing that this will benefit the state and contribute to reducing expenses.

After discussions that took in consideration the interests of pensioners, benefiting from their expertise in various sectors in the county, and exchanging views on the reports conclusions, the Council decided to submit a proposal to the esteemed government on the aforementioned topic.

The proposal included a number of items that would give a clear picture of the number of pensioners, and how to make the best use of them. The most prominent of these items was the development of the "Istamer" platform to include the use of pensioners in the public sector, according to temporary employment contracts in accordance with the Pension Law, and the identification and classification of jobs and occupations required to benefit from pensioners in the public sector in various fields, according to a database for retirees who want to work, through coordination with the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority.

The proposal also emphasised the need for co-operation between various state agencies, in supporting of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, to achieve the purpose of the "Istamer" platform, and to benefit from pensioners in filling the shortage of temporary jobs, providing consultations and transferring experiences to the younger generation. Additionally, ensuring media promotion to the idea of benefiting from pensioners through various media outlets and discussing the mechanisms of re-integrating them into the labor market. This should be announced via the "Istamer" platform with priority to retired Qatari experts and advisors.

The Council also discussed a draft law on extending the concession granted to Qatar Fuel Company (Woqod) to market, sell, transport and distribute gas and petroleum products, which was assigned to it by the government. The Council decided to refer the draft law to the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee to study it and submit a report on it to the Council.

The session also covered the report of the visit of the Council delegation, headed by HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti to Jordan, last July.

During the discussion of the report, HE the Deputy Speaker indicated that the visit came within the framework of parliamentary co-operation and co-ordination between the two sides and to discuss ways to enhance it, explaining that the visit included a number of meetings with parliamentarians and Jordanian officials, which touched on a number of topics of common interest.

On the other hand, the Council approved a request to extend the work of its Services and the Public Utilities Committee to study the request for general discussion regarding delaying medical appointments in the public health sector, study the request for general discussion regarding rainwater accumulations and the losses they cause, and study a draft law amending some provisions of Law No 1 of 2012 on the regulation and control of placing advertisements.

The session was attended by several members of the Student Council of the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

