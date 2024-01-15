Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI -- Kuwait University (KU) Acting Chancellor for Academic Support Services, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Rafie, stressed the importance of building strategic partnerships with universities in GCC countries in the fields of cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to confront the increasing digital challenges.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait is well prepared to host the 26th edition of the Gulf Cup in December of this year, the country's football body said, hailing the event as a gathering of Gulf Arab nations.

RAMALLAH -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that the International Court of Justice should intervene and try halt the continuing Israeli occupation's aggression and crimes in Gaza.

ROME -- As the risk of famine grows, and more people are exposed to deadly disease outbreaks, a fundamental step change in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza is urgently needed, heads of the World Food Program (WFP), UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (WHO) said.

LONDON -- UK Defence Secretary Grants Shapps announced sending 20,000 personnel in the first half of 2024 to take part in one of the largest deployments since the end of the Cold War, Exercise Steadfast Defender.