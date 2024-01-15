Los Angeles-Noho, California Will Soon Have Its Very Own Cheba Hut 'Toasted' Subs Location

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar is eagerly anticipating its opening and can't wait to light the joint up and be the undisputed local hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / Well-established duo Travis and Emily are true representatives of the brand. They are stoked to be Cheba Hut's newest owners and are honored to bring the beloved "Toasted" sub concept to an area that will thrive with its addition. Despite North Hollywood being the pair's first location, their history within the Chebaverse is deeply rooted.

Emily explains, "Travis first encountered Cheba Hut years ago in downtown Denver and it was love at first bite. Later, Travis and I started having conversations about our future and the impact we wanted to make in our community. Cheba Hut seemed perfect and we thought a partnership with the brand would set us up for the best chance of success at creating a truly unique space where we could embrace the community and support an amazing arsenal of crew members."

The Los Angeles-NoHo shop owners understand the vitality of embodying Cheba Hut's Core Values (The Hustle, Show Respect, Own It, Pay It Forward, Keep It Real). Travis stated, "Paying It Forward is our top priority. Throughout the entire process, we have been motivated by the opportunity to uplift our future employees and enable our crew to carry out acts of kindness for the neighborhood on a daily basis."

Not only will the new California location provide a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey krispy treats that can cure any level of the munchies, but also, they'll feature multiple flavors of Kool-Aid and other soft drinks sure to obliterate any presence of cottonmouth.

Due to the new location falling within the Arts District of North Hollywood, the joint's central mural pays homage to the California flag and the energetic personality of the neighborhood. The new shop doesn't stop at curated art and great food, Emily explains, "There's plenty of room to grab a nug and a board game to hang out and unwind with your homies! We'll be hosting weekly community events such as trivia, game nights, raffles, and much more."

The shop located at 11049 Magnolia Blvd. Unit #107 North Hollywood, CA 91601 opens its doors on Monday, 1/22! The brand is stoked to bring over 30 signature "toasted" subs, an array of delicious munchie treats, and cottonmouth cures for all ages to the North Hollywood area.

Mark your calendars, grab your best buds (pun intended), and celebrate the new shop and its crew. For more information about opening day and upcoming events at the shop check out @chebahut_losangelesnoho .

