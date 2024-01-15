Aventure Linguistique A New French Language Travel Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A new language travel agency for French speaking Switzerland within the StudyLingua Group

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 2023, Aventure Linguistique, formerly based in Nyon, joined the StudyLingua Group, strengthening its position as one of the leading language travel organisers in French speaking Switzerland ( ).Founded in Nyon in 2008, the French-speaking Swiss agency Aventure Linguistique has always provided its clients with a personalised consultancy service. From now on, its customers will be able to benefit from the individualised services offered by the experienced travel consultants of Pro Linguis Séjours linguistiques, another brand of the StudyLingua Group with many years' experience since it was founded in 1955.A high-quality agencyAventure Linguistique has been named one of the top five language travel agencies in Europe three times, in 2013, 2017 and 2019. In 2023, the StudyLingua Group also received this distinction at the ST Star Awards in London. Aventure Linguistique customers will benefit from high-quality advice from an experienced team of consultants.Travel the world with Aventure LinguistiqueAventure Linguistique offers the chance to learn a dozen different languages in some thirty countries. The main language programmes include language courses for adults, language courses for young people and language courses for professionals. These programmes enable students to improve their language skills in classes tailored to their profile and expectations. Aventure Linguistique also offers other more specific programmes. These include the "Chez le professeur privé" programme, which offers language courses with accommodation directly with the teacher, "Work & Study" trips, which combine language courses with a work placement or volunteer programme, and "Demi-Pair" trips, which combine language courses in the morning with help for the host family by looking after the children and doing some household chores.The advantages of Aventure Linguistique's servicesAventure Linguistique's travel consultants all have personal travel experience, having already taken part in one or more language study holidays themselves. Each customer benefits from personal guidance from their advisor before, during and after their stay. He or she will provide travel advice at no extra cost, will intervene if problems arise on site and will take into account all the customer's comments in order to guarantee a successful stay.Aventure Linguistique's partner language schools around the world all stand out for their high-quality language courses and are visited regularly by Aventure Linguistique staff.By booking with Aventure Linguistique, customers are guaranteed enrolment at the original language school prices. This means that for the same prices as those charged by our partner schools, customers benefit from all the advice and support provided by our advisers throughout their language study stay.As a member of the Travel Guarantee Fund, StudyLingua Group provides its customers with the guarantee that their funds are secure and covered for all package holidays.Aventure Linguistique's integration into the StudyLingua Group will enable it to welcome new clients in French-speaking Switzerland and offer them a high-quality service for organising their language study holidays.

Simon Marcon

Aventure Linguistique

...