(MENAFN) Australia is generating controversy as it proceeds with plans to decommission dozens of military helicopters, the MRH-90 Taipan fleet, despite a formal request from Ukraine for their donation. The Australian Department of Defense retired the helicopters ahead of schedule in September, following an incident that resulted in the loss of four service members' lives. In December, Ukraine officially requested the helicopters to support its war effort against Russia, but Canberra is moving forward with its disposal plans.



The Defense Department stated that it would "dispose of the remaining airframes and systems in an environmentally friendly and cost-effective manner," according to a spokesperson. The Ukrainian ambassador in Australia, Vasily Miroshnichenko, expressed hope that there might still be a possibility for the helicopters to be donated to Ukraine, as he awaits an official response.



Australia has emphasized its significant military assistance to Ukraine, with acting Defense Minister Matt Thistlethwaite highlighting an expenditure of AUD 910 million (United States USD608 million), including AUD 730 million on military equipment. This assistance includes 120 Bushmasters (armored vehicles), a wedgetail aircraft, artillery vehicles, and howitzers.



The decision to scrap the helicopters amid Ukraine's request raises questions about Australia's commitment to supporting its ally in the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions. The controversy underscores the complexities surrounding military aid decisions and the diplomatic implications of such actions in the global arena.







