Denmark declares new king

(MENAFN) In a historic moment witnessed by thousands in Copenhagen, Denmark's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Margrethe II, formally abdicated the throne on Sunday afternoon. This unprecedented decision marked the end of her more than five-decade rule and paved the way for her eldest son, who is now officially known as King Frederik X, to ascend to the throne.



The surprise announcement came on New Year's Eve, stunning the Scandinavian country, as Queen Margrethe became the first Danish monarch in nearly 900 years to voluntarily step down from the throne. The abdication occurred exactly 52 years after she assumed the crown following the death of her father, King Frederik IX.



Citing health issues as the primary reason for her historic decision, the 83-year-old monarch had undergone back surgery in February of the previous year. Danish royal expert Thomas Larsen noted the shock among the people, stating, "The Queen has been here and she has been on the throne for more than 50 years. She is an extremely respected and popular figure, so people hadn't expected this, and they were in shock."



The formal abdication took place during a state council meeting, where Queen Margrethe signed the declaration in the presence of Danish lawmakers. Following this, her eldest son, Frederik, who had previously held the title of Crown Prince, officially assumed the role of King.



Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaimed King Frederik as Denmark's newest sovereign from the balcony of the Christiansborg Palace, the capital's seat of government, parliament, and the supreme court. Thousands gathered in the square below to witness this historic moment. The announcement reportedly took both the prime minister and the new king by surprise, with Frederik being informed just three days before the public declaration.



The royal transition in Denmark represents a significant moment in the nation's history, emphasizing the rare occurrence of a monarch voluntarily abdicating the throne. As Denmark welcomes King Frederik X, the country looks towards a new era under his reign.





