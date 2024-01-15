Thailand aims to enhance trade ties with Iran

(MENAFN) The Ambassador of Thailand in Tehran, Pichit Boonsud, expressed a strong desire to enhance and elevate the existing trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. This enthusiastic declaration was conveyed through the portal of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA).



During a meeting held on Monday with the Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Mr. Hossein Selahvarzi, the Ambassador of Thailand in Tehran, Pichit Boonsud, conveyed the following message: “My mission’s priority is to find ways to increase the level of economic cooperation, especially between the private sectors of the two countries.”



Selahvarzi for his part said one of the main plans of the ICCIMA is to strengthen cooperation with the countries of East Asia and in this regard, the chamber has determined short-term and long-term objectives for the development of trade exchanges with the mentioned countries.



“We believe that if the private sectors of Iran and Thailand have more interaction, the volume of trade between the two countries will increase,” he added.



