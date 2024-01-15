Turkiye Reduces Cement Export To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova

In January-December 2023, Turkiye reduced its cement export to Azerbaijan by 2.9 percent to $50.9 million compared to the same period of 2022.

Azernews reports that TurkicWorld was informed about this by the Ministry of Trade of Turkiye.

In December, Turkiye's cement exports to Azerbaijan increased by 0.9 percent to 5.7 million dollars compared to the same month of 2022.

It should be noted that in January-December 2023, Turkiye's cement export decreased by 15.5 percent compared to the same period of 2022 and reached 4.6 million dollars.

In December 2023, Turkiye exported cement for 353 thousand dollars, which is 19.7 percent less than in November 2022.

It was noted that during the last 12 months (December 2022-December 2023), Turkiye exported cement for 4.6 billion dollars.