Iran’s exports to India worth USD1.7B in 9 moths

(MENAFN) The Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvanifar, has revealed that Iran exported commodities amounting to USD1.7 billion to India in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2023). India emerged as the fifth-largest destination for Iranian products during this period.



Simultaneously, India stood as Iran's fifth source of imports, with commodities valued at USD1.4 billion exported to Iran during the same timeframe.



According to data previously released by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, there was a notable nine percent increase in the value of Iran's exports to India in the first seven months of 2023 compared to the corresponding period in 2022.



The Indian ministry reported that Iran's exports to India were valued at USD393 million in January-August 2023, up from USD361 million during the same period in 2022.



The top exported goods to India during the initial seven months of 2023 included petroleum products, raw materials for dye production, and various fruits.



Notably, Iran supplied India with USD156 million worth of petroleum products, USD105 million of raw materials for dye production, and USD70 million of fruits during this period.

