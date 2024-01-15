Campsite Of Qatar's '23 AFC Asian Cup Receives Visitors, Spectators

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-features by Saud Al-Ajmi)
DOHA, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- In an initiative that began in the last 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar invited visitors and spectators of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which began last Friday and continues until February 10th, to campsites set for this particular occasion.
The campsite, erected by owner Aref Al-Shimmari, received visitors from far and wide, introducing them to Qatari Arab traditions from falconry to the process of making Arabic coffee. (end) sss
