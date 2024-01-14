Steve Barakatt Selects Baku For His Eurasian Premiere

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The award-winning composer & pianist will be performing at the Heydar Aliyev Center

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- World-renowned composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will be performing at the Heydar Aliyev Center on February 10, 2024. This concert is a continuation of his acclaimed“Néoréalité World Tour,” which has already graced several major European, Asian and North American cities and made its U.S. debut at the iconic Carnegie Hall on March 18, 2023. This tour is a testament to Barakatt's more than thirty years of diverse and influential artistic contributions worldwide.Steve Barakatt expressed his enthusiasm for his upcoming debut concert in Baku, a city celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and as a bridge between East and West. "I am eager to present my compositions to the vibrant audiences of Baku. This concert goes beyond a mere performance; it's an opportunity to foster harmony and celebrate the universal language of music," said Barakatt.Barakatt's“Néoréalité World Tour” has garnered attention from major media outlets, including The New York Times , CNN, Euronews, Forbes Magazine and the Beijing Review . The tour offers a magnificent musical journey through his most acclaimed compositions, featuring a world-class piano performance with several compositions from his latest album, a best-of from earlier releases, and some of his best-known anthems, including the UNICEF anthem, which was premiered from the International Space Station in 2009 . The emotional live performance of the UNICEF anthem, which was composed by Barakatt, is one of the most symbolic moments of the concert.ABOUT STEVE BARAKATTFor more than three decades, internationally acclaimed composer, pianist, singer, producer, and creative director Steve Barakatt has collaborated with top artists, studios, and organizations on hundreds of artistic projects. The world's most recognized composer of official anthems, Barakatt is the man behind“Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem”, the Saemangeum MegaCity anthem“One More Heart, One More Dream”, the official anthem of Ordre national du Québec“Devenir”, anthems for Fairmont Le Château Frontenac and the world's 66 Royal Golf Clubs, and compositions for numerous other prestigious organizations and TV broadcast events such as the FIFA World Cup and the F1 Grand Prix. His successful career as a concert pianist has taken him to five continents, where he has given over 500 performances. He has sold more than 5 million albums worldwide and his music catalogue has exceeded 200,000,000 views on YouTube.In 2018, he was awarded a decoration by the Prime Minister of South Korea, and he was recently named a Knight of Ordre National du Québec by the Prime Minister of Québec. He is a Universal Music MENA artist and his music catalogue is represented globally by Universal Music Publishing Group.Tickets available at:All information on Steve Barakatt:Media files:

